Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $25.86 on Friday, hitting $2,409.01. 30,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,330.16. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.