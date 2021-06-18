Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AWE traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,521. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 285 ($3.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

