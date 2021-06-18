Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALTO. TheStreet downgraded Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of ALTO stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.99. 2,991,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $438.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.09. Alto Ingredients has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.79.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $218.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alto Ingredients

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

