Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) Rating Reiterated by Guggenheim

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Alto Ingredients from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alto Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alto Ingredients in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alto Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

ALTO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,991,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,044. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79. Alto Ingredients has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $218.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.27 million. Alto Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alto Ingredients will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alto Ingredients news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 15,000 shares of Alto Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 321,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. It operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. The company offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners; alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used for corn oils and carbon dioxide.

