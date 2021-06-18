Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $179,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,306.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

