Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,167.67.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

AMZN stock opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,306.22. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

