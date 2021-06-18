Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.8% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,489.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,630.08 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,306.22.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

