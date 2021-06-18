Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Position Decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,983,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,660,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Ambev worth $90,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Ruffer LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,673,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ambev by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,745,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,959,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577,902 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ambev by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ambev by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,908,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,282 shares during the period. 9.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $3.76 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

