AMEPAY Price Hits $0.0273 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. AMEPAY has a market cap of $6.82 million and $135,049.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00059228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.35 or 0.00136431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00183502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000209 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.95 or 0.00868887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,547.25 or 1.00298404 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

