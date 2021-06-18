American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128,027 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 292,560 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,044. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.