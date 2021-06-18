American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

