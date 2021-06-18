American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,486 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.68. The company had a trading volume of 111,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,354,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.22. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

