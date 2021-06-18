American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Down 13.7% in May

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMLM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.36. American Lithium Minerals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.75.

Get American Lithium Minerals alerts:

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.