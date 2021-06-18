American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,036 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.20% of American Water Works worth $54,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in American Water Works by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,566,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AWK opened at $162.20 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.