Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,205,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,122 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $125,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 121,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -766.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

