Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the May 13th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Amgen stock opened at $240.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. Amgen has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.41.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.81.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.