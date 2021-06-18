Amon Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 18th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $11,228.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00059000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.95 or 0.00727607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00043129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00082732 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its launch date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

