Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 121.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $5,654,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 196,392 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 465,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $26,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 632,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,702,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APH opened at $67.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $69.62.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.