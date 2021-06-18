Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.97. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,457 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,140 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

