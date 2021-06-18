Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Post Earnings of $6.88 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $6.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.66 and the highest is $6.97. Broadcom reported earnings of $5.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $27.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.39 to $27.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $30.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.54 to $30.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

Broadcom stock opened at $471.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 346.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,847,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

