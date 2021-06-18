Analysts Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 135.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 758,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,512. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

