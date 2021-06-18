Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. Gentex reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,150%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $483.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,259. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. Gentex has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $37.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,405 shares of company stock worth $995,906. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,275 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

