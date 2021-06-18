Analysts Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to report $143.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.40 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $51.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 180.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year sales of $513.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $509.60 million to $516.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $581.33 million, with estimates ranging from $573.60 million to $595.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.85 million.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2,135.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 30.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $33.63.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

