Analysts Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $5.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson Companies.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after acquiring an additional 896,133 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the first quarter valued at $13,739,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

