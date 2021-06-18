Analysts Anticipate SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to report earnings per share of $6.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $8.10 and the lowest is $5.41. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $4.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $28.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.50 to $33.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $27.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.64 to $38.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.60.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $545.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.06. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $199.70 and a 1-year high of $608.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $561.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.13, for a total value of $2,235,205.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,521,448.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,969,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,245,000 after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,842,000 after buying an additional 59,569 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 436.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.