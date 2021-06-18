Analysts Anticipate S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.00 Million

Analysts forecast that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will report sales of $35.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the highest is $36.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $25.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $95.28 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 29.72% and a negative net margin of 25.58%.

Several brokerages have commented on SANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $60,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 28.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

SANW stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market cap of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.70.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

