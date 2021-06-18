Analysts Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post sales of $78.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.77 million. AMERISAFE posted sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMERISAFE.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 6,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $431,934.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,138 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,488.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.18. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMERISAFE (AMSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.