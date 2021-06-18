Analysts Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.25 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $586.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 111.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,567 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.