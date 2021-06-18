Analysts Expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Plains’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.40). Green Plains posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $402,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 1.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,745. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Plains (GPRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.