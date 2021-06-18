Analysts Expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to Announce -$1.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings per share of ($1.89) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.70) and the lowest is ($2.13). Hawaiian reported earnings of ($3.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of ($6.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($5.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

HA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 1,277,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,017. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,359,000 after acquiring an additional 467,336 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 40.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 855,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 560,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares during the period. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

