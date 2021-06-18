Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

