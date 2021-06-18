Analysts Expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will post $2.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.
On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.44% and a negative return on equity of 120.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 82,115 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $32.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.36.
HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile
HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.
