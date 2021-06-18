Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to post sales of $94.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.64 million and the highest is $95.00 million. Lantheus posted sales of $66.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full-year sales of $397.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $397.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $477.15 million, with estimates ranging from $474.60 million to $479.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $401,237.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock valued at $853,114. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -137.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Lantheus has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

