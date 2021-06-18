Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.35). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,073,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.