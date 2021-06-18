Analysts Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.35). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.48) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($0.97). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orchard Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 169.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,025,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 374,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 262,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORTX traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 1,073,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,768. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

