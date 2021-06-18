Analysts Expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.32. Paylocity reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 239.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.91. 2,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,861. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.25. Paylocity has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.23.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

