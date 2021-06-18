Analysts Expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 233.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 million. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PHX Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

In other PHX Minerals news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $47,099.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,777,978 shares of company stock worth $3,646,300 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 33.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,388. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

