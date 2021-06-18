Analysts Expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $500.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $500.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $504.07 million and the lowest is $498.73 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $241.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

TDOC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

TDOC stock opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,424,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,848 shares during the last quarter. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,442,926,000 after buying an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after buying an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

