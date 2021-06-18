Analysts Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings per share of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Hain Celestial Group.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. 961,571 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 100.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14.

In other news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,242,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,777,000 after buying an additional 242,324 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after buying an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,958,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after buying an additional 111,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 950,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,160,000 after buying an additional 190,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

