Analysts Issue Forecasts for La-Z-Boy Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LZB)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of La-Z-Boy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

