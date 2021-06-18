Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 18th (ABI, ADBE, ADV, BNR, ENEL, EOAN, LEN, MT, PFSI, VOD)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, June 18th:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) was given a €77.00 ($90.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $550.00 to $600.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $605.00 to $660.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) was given a €13.60 ($16.00) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €94.00 ($110.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (BIT:ENEL) was given a €10.00 ($11.76) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €12.20 ($14.35) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $110.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $87.00 to $89.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $180.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

