Analyzing Outset Medical (OM) and The Competition

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the "Electromedical equipment" industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Outset Medical to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Outset Medical Competitors 211 885 1681 37 2.55

Outset Medical currently has a consensus target price of $58.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.43%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million -$121.49 million -10.22 Outset Medical Competitors $999.91 million $94.29 million 161.89

Outset Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical Competitors -248.08% -28.68% -15.59%

Summary

Outset Medical beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

