Analyzing Vail Resorts (MTN) & Its Rivals

Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vail Resorts to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vail Resorts and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts 6.45% 7.40% 2.12% Vail Resorts Competitors -260.09% -1,130.17% -47.14%

This table compares Vail Resorts and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts $1.96 billion $98.83 million 99.36 Vail Resorts Competitors $3.79 billion -$344.29 million -76.99

Vail Resorts’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vail Resorts. Vail Resorts is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Vail Resorts has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vail Resorts’ rivals have a beta of 1.77, indicating that their average share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Vail Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vail Resorts and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts 0 10 5 0 2.33 Vail Resorts Competitors 145 832 1576 42 2.58

Vail Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $309.09, indicating a potential downside of 2.49%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 16.78%. Given Vail Resorts’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vail Resorts has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Vail Resorts rivals beat Vail Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington. This segment also operates Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; and Perisher Ski Resort, and Falls Creek and Hotham Alpine Resort in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Afton Alps in Minnesota, Mount Brighton in Michigan, and Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The company's Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the company's mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 5,500 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. Its Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the company's resort communities. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

