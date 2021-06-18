Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.
Andrew Peller stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.67. 219,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.92.
Andrew Peller Company Profile
