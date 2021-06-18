Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) PT Lowered to C$15.00 at Acumen Capital

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its target price cut by Acumen Capital from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.12% from the company’s previous close.

Andrew Peller stock traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$9.67. 219,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,699. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.29 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.92.

Get Andrew Peller alerts:

Andrew Peller Company Profile

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.