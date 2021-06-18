Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.
The company has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74.
In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
