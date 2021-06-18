Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.47 and last traded at $39.47. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 129,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $579.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72, a PEG ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 567.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

