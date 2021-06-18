Ankr Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.57 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $517.50 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0740 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00059084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00024676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.28 or 0.00731636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00083979 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042374 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Ankr Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

