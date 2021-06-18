Anpario (LON:ANP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Anpario (LON:ANP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

LON:ANP traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 660 ($8.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,327. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,843. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.99 million and a P/E ratio of 33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Anpario has a 52-week low of GBX 340 ($4.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 709.98 ($9.28).

In related news, insider Karen Prior sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.45), for a total transaction of £14,250 ($18,617.72). Also, insider Peter Lawrence sold 11,450 shares of Anpario stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 610 ($7.97), for a total value of £69,845 ($91,252.94). Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,450 shares of company stock worth $107,774,500.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

