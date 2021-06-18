AnRKey X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $110,112.00 ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 18th. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for $0.0482 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AnRKey X has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. AnRKey X has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $110,112.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00059276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00137176 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.53 or 0.00183242 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.56 or 0.00871945 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,209.99 or 0.99737940 BTC.

AnRKey X Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,332,025 coins. AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com . AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

