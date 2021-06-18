ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Reduced by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,584 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.25% of ANSYS worth $72,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 581,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after buying an additional 172,329 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 357,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,914,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $336.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.13 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

