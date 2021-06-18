Antiample Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $15.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Antiample has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Antiample

XAMP is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

