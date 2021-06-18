AntiMatter Price Tops $0.45 (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 18th. One AntiMatter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $4.95 million and approximately $512,029.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00058396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.13 or 0.00721957 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00042762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00082648 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 153,296,350 coins and its circulating supply is 10,974,785 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.