APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.08.

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $21.13 on Friday. APA has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.11, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3,220.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

